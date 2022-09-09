Arkansas State women’s soccer beats Missouri State Thursday afternoon

A goal by Phoebe Harpole broke up a scoreless match in the 74th minute, helping the Arkansas State soccer team to a 1-0 shutout victory against Missouri State Thursday at the A-State Soccer Park.

Harpole scored her first career goal when Emma Riley deflected a throw-in by Haley Husted, giving A-State (2-2-2) the lead. The Red Wolves’ defense held strong in the remaining minutes to secure the win over the Bears (2-4-1).

A-State goalkeeper Olivia Luther went the distance, facing 10 shots, but just two on-target. The Red Wolves took 15 shots, with five on goal.

The Scarlet and Black’s first opportunity came in the second minute on a Husted shot that was saved by MSU keeper Camielle Day. The Bears had their best scoring chance of the first half in the 34th minute when Luther saved a shot off the foot of Brynna Rutherford.

Arkansas State nearly scored again in the 56th minute on a shot by Darby Stotts that Day saved.

The Red Wolves found the back of the net in the 74th minute when a throw-in by Husted deflected off of Riley before Harpole booted it into the net.

Abigail Miller recorded a shot in the 81st minute that was hauled in by Day. Luther faced just one shot following Harpole’s goal to preserve the shutout.

A-State concludes its home stand and non-conference action Sunday, hosting Western Kentucky. The match, set for a noon start, will be broadcasted live on ESPN+.

