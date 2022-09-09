Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas State women’s soccer beats Missouri State Thursday afternoon

Phoebe Harpole scored the game winning goal Thursday vs. Missouri State.
Phoebe Harpole scored the game winning goal Thursday vs. Missouri State.(Source: KAIT)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A goal by Phoebe Harpole broke up a scoreless match in the 74th minute, helping the Arkansas State soccer team to a 1-0 shutout victory against Missouri State Thursday at the A-State Soccer Park.

Harpole scored her first career goal when Emma Riley deflected a throw-in by Haley Husted, giving A-State (2-2-2) the lead. The Red Wolves’ defense held strong in the remaining minutes to secure the win over the Bears (2-4-1).

A-State goalkeeper Olivia Luther went the distance, facing 10 shots, but just two on-target. The Red Wolves took 15 shots, with five on goal.

The Scarlet and Black’s first opportunity came in the second minute on a Husted shot that was saved by MSU keeper Camielle Day. The Bears had their best scoring chance of the first half in the 34th minute when Luther saved a shot off the foot of Brynna Rutherford.

Arkansas State nearly scored again in the 56th minute on a shot by Darby Stotts that Day saved.

The Red Wolves found the back of the net in the 74th minute when a throw-in by Husted deflected off of Riley before Harpole booted it into the net.

Abigail Miller recorded a shot in the 81st minute that was hauled in by Day. Luther faced just one shot following Harpole’s goal to preserve the shutout.

A-State concludes its home stand and non-conference action Sunday, hosting Western Kentucky. The match, set for a noon start, will be broadcasted live on ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezekiel D. Kelly
Suspect in shooting rampage across city in custody, police say
Police investigating shooting near A-State campus
Ezekiel D. Kelly
Sept. 8: What you need to know
A 44-year-old woman died Wednesday night in a two-car crash.
1 woman killed, 2 others seriously injured in crash
Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee accused of stealing $225,000 from store

Latest News

The Red Wolves run onto the field before the 2022 season opener.
Arkansas State football prepares for trip to #3 Ohio State
A-State defensive coordinator is Ohio State alum
Arkansas State/#3 Ohio State matchup marks homecoming for Rob Harley
Red Wolves beat Missouri State on Thursday
Arkansas State women’s soccer beats Missouri State Thursday afternoon
Arkansas State women’s basketball reveals 2022 non-conference schedule