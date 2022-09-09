Energy Alert
Football Friday Night (9/9/22)

FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm
By Logan Whaley
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
It’s Week 3 of Football Friday Night. Logan will host the pigskin party, Chris is heading to Columbus, Ohio to cover Arkansas State football.

Our FFN Game of the Week is Walnut Ridge at East Poinsett County. Logan visited both teams earlier this week, you can watch the preview here.

FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

FFN SCOREBOARD (9/9/22)

CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864

You can follow Chris Hudgison or Logan Whaley on twitter for more updates. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

Here are the games we plan to have highlights of.

Football Friday Night - September 9th, 2022

Game of the Week: Walnut Ridge at East Poinsett County

Blytheville at Nettleton

Valley View at Rivercrest

Brookland at Pocahontas

LR Catholic at Greene County Tech

Hoxie at Paragould

Manila at Trumann

Osceola at Gosnell

El Dorado at Marion

