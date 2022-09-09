Energy Alert
Lane closures planned for Highway 63

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - If your daily commute takes you down Highway 63, be prepared for delays in the coming weeks.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Friday that crews will close lanes beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, to make repairs to the road.

Workers will begin laying asphalt between Highway 63B northwest of Hoxie and the Lawrence/Greene County Line (Cache River Bridge).

The repairs will be made between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The job is expected to last eight weeks, weather permitting.

ArDOT said motorists should expect delays.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

