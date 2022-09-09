Energy Alert
Local flower shop to send flowers in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 business is honoring the longest-reigning British monarch in a unique way.

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday, Sept. 8 at the age of 96, after serving 70 years on the throne.

The Bearded Bouquet in Jonesboro will be looking to honor the work for her country.

Owner Zach Jones said they plan to purchase flowers in London and have friends in the city place them at the growing memorial.

“For a lot of people, she’s the only monarch anyone’s ever really known, and obviously that goes way past me being 28,” Jones said.

You can find out more information about the Bearded Bouquet by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

