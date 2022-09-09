Local flower shop to send flowers in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 business is honoring the longest-reigning British monarch in a unique way.

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday, Sept. 8 at the age of 96, after serving 70 years on the throne.

The Bearded Bouquet in Jonesboro will be looking to honor the work for her country.

Owner Zach Jones said they plan to purchase flowers in London and have friends in the city place them at the growing memorial.

“For a lot of people, she’s the only monarch anyone’s ever really known, and obviously that goes way past me being 28,” Jones said.

