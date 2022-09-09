Quick pit stop leaves woman in tears

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - A quick stop at a Poplar Bluff convenience store ended with a woman in tears.

The woman, who has not been identified, was on her way to a friend’s house when she stopped at Munch-N-Pump 53 Package, 1316 Highway 53.

While there, according to the Missouri Lottery, she bought several lottery tickets, including a “Hot 7s” scratchers ticket.

That was one of the best things she ever did.

The woman won the top prize of $777,777.

“I called my husband, and I was crying,” she said. “I was like, ‘This is not real! It can’t be real.’”

According to Friday’s news release, the woman said they plan to invest the winnings.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.