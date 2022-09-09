Sept: 9: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

50s have returned to parts of Region 8 this morning. Everyone is comfortable as humidity has dropped a little more area-wide.

Humidity rushes back in later tonight along with rain chances. Highs this afternoon hit the mid-80s once again as high clouds start drifting in.

A few spotty showers are possible during Football Friday Night. The highest rain chances are expected Saturday. This is the same disturbance that brought us rain earlier this week.

Rain chances should start to drop on Sunday. Heading into next week, even cooler and less humid air will move in, giving us a little preview to fall! In fact, some mornings will start in the 50s!

Don’t get used to it though. Long-range data is showing 90s making a return by the end of next week.

News Headlines

Britain’s new king prepared to meet with the prime minister Friday and address a nation mourning Queen Elizabeth II, the only British monarch most of the world had known and a force of stability in a volatile age. We’ll have a live report from London.

Members of the Northeast Arkansas running community are doing a special run this morning in honor of Eliza Fletcher, the Memphis teacher who was kidnapped and killed last week while out jogging.

Community members came together Thursday night to talk about how the city is handling the police chief selling a gun to a pawn shop in a nearby city.

FBI agents say they have noted an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in the northwest Arkansas area.

