Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Sheriff: Several pounds of meth, marijuana found in parolee’s home

Montgomery said investigators found 10.7 pounds of methamphetamine, 17.6 pounds of marijuana, 1...
Montgomery said investigators found 10.7 pounds of methamphetamine, 17.6 pounds of marijuana, 1 gram of fentanyl, and approximately 100 THC concentrated vape cartridges.(Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is being held on a $500,000 bond after deputies said they found several pounds of methamphetamine and marijuana in his home.

Baxter County sheriff’s deputies arrested 34-year-old Bobby Joe Gray on Thursday, Sept. 8, following a search of his home in the 5300-block of State Highway 126 near Midway.

Baxter County sheriff’s deputies arrested 34-year-old Bobby Joe Gray on Thursday, Sept. 8,...
Baxter County sheriff’s deputies arrested 34-year-old Bobby Joe Gray on Thursday, Sept. 8, following a search of his home in the 5300-block of State Highway 126 near Midway.(Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff John Montgomery said Gray, who is on parole for a prior drug conviction, initially refused to open the door to parole officers.

“He eventually ran out of the back door of the residence, but was quickly apprehended by officers,” the sheriff said in a Friday news release.

Investigators then searched Gray’s home.

Montgomery said they found 10.7 pounds of methamphetamine, 17.6 pounds of marijuana, 1 gram of fentanyl, and approximately 100 THC-concentrated vape cartridges.

Montgomery said the drugs had a street value of about $586,000.

He added that officers also seized $5,020 in cash; a transaction ledger; scales; and a Glock Model 19 handgun.

Gray is being held in the Baxter County Detention Center on the following charges:

  • Trafficking a controlled substance
  • Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms
  • Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Habitual criminal act-penalty enhancement

He’s scheduled to appear in circuit court on Sept. 19.

Montgomery said officers with Arkansas Community Corrections and the 14th Judicial Drug Task Force assisted in Gray’s arrest and search of his home.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezekiel D. Kelly
Suspect in shooting rampage across city in custody, police say
A 44-year-old woman died Wednesday night in a two-car crash.
1 woman killed, 2 others seriously injured in crash
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash happened shortly after 7 a.m....
ASP identifies man killed in Friday morning fatal crash
Ezekiel D. Kelly
Sept. 8: What you need to know
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

Weekend events around and near Region 8
WATCH: Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage
09/09/22 - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash happened shortly after 7 a.m....
ASP identifies man killed in Friday morning fatal crash
If your daily commute takes you down Highway 63, be prepared for delays in the coming weeks.
Lane closures planned for Highway 63