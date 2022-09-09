Sheriff: Several pounds of meth, marijuana found in parolee’s home

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is being held on a $500,000 bond after deputies said they found several pounds of methamphetamine and marijuana in his home.

Baxter County sheriff’s deputies arrested 34-year-old Bobby Joe Gray on Thursday, Sept. 8, following a search of his home in the 5300-block of State Highway 126 near Midway. (Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff John Montgomery said Gray, who is on parole for a prior drug conviction, initially refused to open the door to parole officers.

“He eventually ran out of the back door of the residence, but was quickly apprehended by officers,” the sheriff said in a Friday news release.

Investigators then searched Gray’s home.

Montgomery said they found 10.7 pounds of methamphetamine, 17.6 pounds of marijuana, 1 gram of fentanyl, and approximately 100 THC-concentrated vape cartridges.

Montgomery said the drugs had a street value of about $586,000.

He added that officers also seized $5,020 in cash; a transaction ledger; scales; and a Glock Model 19 handgun.

Gray is being held in the Baxter County Detention Center on the following charges:

Trafficking a controlled substance

Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms

Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Habitual criminal act-penalty enhancement

He’s scheduled to appear in circuit court on Sept. 19.

Montgomery said officers with Arkansas Community Corrections and the 14th Judicial Drug Task Force assisted in Gray’s arrest and search of his home.

