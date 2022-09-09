Silver Alert issued for missing woman with dementia

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert for a missing woman out of Forrest City.

According to the alert, Mary Louise Walker was last known to be at 408 Dooley Street near the ABC School.

Her family said she has been diagnosed with dementia.

Walker is being described as 5′3″, has short, gray hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white, V-neck t-shirt, bluish grey sweatpants, and slides.

If you have any information about where she may be, you are urged to contact the Forrest City Police Department at 870-261-1761.

