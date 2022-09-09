Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Silver Alert issued for missing woman with dementia

According to the alert, Mary Louise Walker was last known to be at 408 Dooley Street near the...
According to the alert, Mary Louise Walker was last known to be at 408 Dooley Street near the ABC School.(Source: Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert for a missing woman out of Forrest City.

According to the alert, Mary Louise Walker was last known to be at 408 Dooley Street near the ABC School.

Her family said she has been diagnosed with dementia.

Walker is being described as 5′3″, has short, gray hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white, V-neck t-shirt, bluish grey sweatpants, and slides.

If you have any information about where she may be, you are urged to contact the Forrest City Police Department at 870-261-1761.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezekiel D. Kelly
Suspect in shooting rampage across city in custody, police say
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash happened shortly after 7 a.m....
ASP identifies man killed in Friday morning fatal crash
A 44-year-old woman died Wednesday night in a two-car crash.
1 woman killed, 2 others seriously injured in crash
Ezekiel D. Kelly
Sept. 8: What you need to know
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

According to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a...
Two people hurt in shooting, police investigating
According to Arkansas State Police, 69-year-old Marsha Karen Williams was last seen inside...
Silver Alert issued for missing woman
Britain is ushering in a new era on its first full day in more than 70 years without their...
Britain enters new era after Queen's death
There were just a little over 20 people at the meeting on Aug. 8, but the city council or the...
Residents hold meeting concerning police chief selling gun