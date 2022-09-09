Energy Alert
Silver Alert issued for missing woman

According to Arkansas State Police, 69-year-old Marsha Karen Williams was last seen inside...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Poinsett County woman.

According to Arkansas State Police, 69-year-old Marsha Karen Williams was last seen inside First Financial Bank, 201 E. Jackson St. in Harrisburg, around 9:50 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9.

She was reportedly asking about an account that had been closed for several years.

A traffic camera recorded her silver Ford Ranger with Arkansas tag number 075-WXL traveling north on Industrial Street in Trumann at 10:25 a.m.

Williams is described as being 5′3″ and weighing 160 pounds with medium-length brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved blue and white sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office at 870-578-5411.

