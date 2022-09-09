TRAFFIC ALERT: ASP on scene of fatal crash

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Highway 67 north of Corning is shut down following a fatal tractor-trailer crash.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9.

The crash happened near Highway 328, 1.8 miles north of Corning.

IDriveArkansas showed traffic backed up in both directions.

ArDOT gave no estimate on when the road would reopen.

