TRAFFIC ALERT: ASP on scene of fatal crash

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Highway 67 north of Corning is shut down following a fatal tractor-trailer crash.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9.

The crash happened near Highway 328, 1.8 miles north of Corning.

The crash happened near Highway 328, 1.8 miles north of Corning.(IDriveArkansas.com)

IDriveArkansas showed traffic backed up in both directions.

ArDOT gave no estimate on when the road would reopen.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

