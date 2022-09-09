Two people hurt in shooting, police investigating

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Two people are in the hospital after what police believed to be the result of an argument.

According to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at a home on East Walnut Street.

He said during the response, they found two people had been shot.

Their conditions are unknown at this time, but Chief Thompson said they are both receiving medical attention at a hospital.

He stressed that this was not an active shooting event, as the current investigation indicated the shooting was the result of an argument at the home.

Region 8 News has reached out to Chief Thompson about a possible suspect in this investigation, and we will continue to bring you more details about this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.