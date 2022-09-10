1 killed in two-vehicle crash

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -A man died Saturday in a Northeast Arkansas two-vehicle crash.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 6:33 a.m. Sept. 10 on Highway 67 North.

James Cox Ramey, 54, of Houston TX. was driving southbound just south of Clay County Road 150 when his 2010 Dodge Charger crossed over the centerline and hit the side of a 2015 Freightliner traveling northbound.

Ramey was killed in the crash.

ASP did not identify the driver of the other vehicle.

