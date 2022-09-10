App State uses 2 turnovers to stun No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - Chase Brice threw for 134 yards and a touchdown and Appalachian State took advantage of two turnovers to stun No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14 on Saturday.

Appalachian State won a week after scoring six touchdowns and 40 points in the fourth quarter in a 63-61 opening loss to North Carolina.

Appalachian State (1-1) settled for a 29-yard field goal by Michael Hughes to take a 17-14 lead with about eight minutes left after Christian Wells was wide open but dropped a touchdown pass on third down.

The Aggies (1-1) had a chance to tie it with about 3 1/2 minutes to go, but a 47-yard field goal attempt by Caden Davis was short.

Camerun Peoples, who finished with 112 yards rushing, had a 1-yard run on third down on the next possession to keep Appalachian State’s drive going. He then dashed 48 yards to the 12 on the next play and the Mountaineers ran out the clock.

It’s Appalachian State’s first win over a team in The AP Top 25 as a FBS team after losing in overtime to No. 9 Tennessee in 2016 and dropping an OT game to No. 9 Penn State in 2018.

The Mountaineers famously knocked off No. 5 Michigan 34-32 with a last-second blocked field goal in Ann Arbor in 2007 when they were still in the FCS.

The Mountaineers kept A&M’s offense in check a week after coach Shawn Clark was left looking for ways to fix his defense after the 63-point outburst by North Carolina.

Devon Achane ran for a touchdown in the first half and returned a kickoff for a score in the third, but the Aggies had trouble getting much else going on a mistake-filled day.

The Mountaineers outgained A&M 305-186 and had 22 first downs to just nine by the Aggies. They controlled time of possession, too, holding a 41:29 to 18:31 advantage in that area.

The Aggies were driving in the third quarter when Dexter Lawson Jr. forced a fumble by Evan Stewart after a 13-yard reception and it was recovered by Nick Hampton.

The Mountaineers took a 14-7 lead when Henry Pearson grabbed a 9-yard TD reception from Brice with about 2 1/2 minutes left in the third.

The lead was short-lived as Achane returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown seconds later. Achane, who is a sprinter on Texas A&M’s track team, juked a defender before shedding a would-be tackler and racing downfield for the score to tie it at 14-all.

Haynes King was sacked by DeAndre Dingle-Prince and fumbled late in the first quarter. Texas A&M lineman Layden Robinson recovered the ball, but he also fumbled and this time Appalachian State recovered it.

They cashed in on the mistake when Ahmani Marshall scored on a 4-yard touchdown run that made it 7-0 early in the second quarter.

The Aggies tied it up when Achane dashed 26 yards for a touchdown on the next drive.

King finished with 97 yards passing.

THE TAKEAWAY

The loss puts a huge dent on Texas A&M’s preseason goal of finally contending for a national title, leaving the Aggies in an early hole before they even begin the rigors of SEC play.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Aggies are certain to plummet in the poll after losing to an unranked opponent. Appalachian State should enter the poll after the big upset.

UP NEXT

Appalachian State: Hosts Troy next Saturday.

Texas A&M: Hosts No. 15 Miami next Saturday night.

Texas A&M Football Post Game Notes

App State 17, No. 6 Texas A&M 14

Kyle Field (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

Team Notes

- Today’s captains against App State were WR Ainias Smith, DL Fadil Diggs, DB Demani Richardson and DL Isaiah Raikes.

Individual Notes

- Junior RB Devon Achane returned a late third quarter kickoff 95 yards to the end zone for the second 90+ yard special teams touchdown of his career after going 96 yards to the house against Alabama last season.

- Achane has now scored multiple TDs in a game on seven occasions after also taking the ball 26 yards to the end zone to put the Aggies on the board in the second quarter.

- Senior WR Ainias Smith extended his receptions streak, which dates back to the 2019 LSU game, to 25 games with four catches against the Mountaneers.

- Smith’s four catches in the game upped his career total to 122 receptions, one shy of Ricky Seals-Jones (2013-16) and 10th place on the Aggies career list.

- Junior DB Antonio Johnson recorded the third double-digit tackles game of his career with 13 in the game.

- Senior LB Chris Russell Jr. tallied a career-high in tackles for the second straight game, finishing with 11.

- Sophomore LB Edgerrin Cooper recorded the second double-digit tackles game of his career with 10 against App State.

- Freshman DL Albert Regis (six), sophomore DL Shemar Stewart (five), freshman DL Tunmise Adeleye (five), junior DL Isaiah Raikes (five), junior LB Tarian Lee (four), freshman DB Denver Harris (three) all recorded career highs for tackles.

- Adeleye registered a career-high three QB hurries.

