Police investigating incident between fan and referee at football game

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) – Lepanto police are investigating an incident after things got a little heated at a high school football game.

Reporter Hayden Savage caught this moment on camera at our Football Friday Night game of the week, East Poinsett County vs. Walnut Ridge:

He explained after a referee told the crowd to quiet down, an older man came out onto the field and got too close.

It does not appear anyone was hurt, and the man was told to leave the game.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for more details.

Police investigating incident between fan and referee at football game
