Police investigating incident between fan and referee at football game

LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) – Lepanto police are investigating an incident after things got a little heated at a high school football game.

Reporter Hayden Savage caught this moment on camera at our Football Friday Night game of the week, East Poinsett County vs. Walnut Ridge:

Things got a little more than chippy here in EPC. Older gentleman was headed for the referee before he was stopped. pic.twitter.com/dHFlFKSklf — Hayden Savage (@haydens_kait) September 10, 2022

He explained after a referee told the crowd to quiet down, an older man came out onto the field and got too close.

It does not appear anyone was hurt, and the man was told to leave the game.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for more details.

