Woman’s death investigation leads to rape charges

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Detectives investigating the death of a 38-year-old woman have arrested a man suspected of raping her while she was “very sick.”

A judge found probable cause to charge 48-year-old Jeremy Corlis of Wiseman with five counts of rape.

According to court documents, the victim had been staying at a home with Corlis and two others, Denice Carpenter and Mary Corlis, when she “became very sick.”

Corlis and the others reportedly said the woman’s condition worsened, and she became incoherent and was unable to stand or walk on her own.

During an interview on Aug. 29, a day after the woman died, Mary Corlis reported that on Aug. 28 Jeremy Corlis entered the bedroom where the victim was lying on the floor and stayed in there for approximately 20-30 with the door shut, the affidavit stated.

“Mary Corlis advised that during this time, she heard noises which she described as sounding like someone was ‘having good sex,” the court documents said. “Mary Corlis advised that [the victim] was incoherent at this point.”

Izard County Sheriff’s Investigators Tyler Webb and Blake Cruz then interviewed Jeremy Corlis, who reportedly “confessed to having sexual contact” with the victim.

“According to Jeremy, [the victim] lost her ability to audibly speak or communicate in any way approximately 24 hours prior to the assault,” the affidavit stated.

During a subsequent interview on Sept. 2, the court documents said Jeremy Corlis “confessed to sexually assaulting [the victim] three other times in addition to the two incidents in which he had previously confessed.”

He reportedly told detectives the victim was “incoherent” during each alleged assault.

Jeremy Corlis is being held in the Izard County Detention Center without bond.

The victim’s body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock to determine the cause of death.

The sheriff’s office stated in a Friday news release that a “preliminary report shows no trauma to the body that points to foul play.”

