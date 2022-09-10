Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Zvada makes 4 FG, Arkansas State falls to #3 Ohio State

Arkansas State freshman kicker Dominic Zvada made 4 field goals Saturday but the Red Wolves...
Arkansas State freshman kicker Dominic Zvada made 4 field goals Saturday but the Red Wolves fell at #3 Ohio State 45-12.(Source: KAIT)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Facing the third-ranked team in the country, the Arkansas State football team fought hard but dropped a 45-12 decision at Ohio State Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

Dominic Zvada went 4-for-4 from field-goal range for A-State (1-1), including a long of 45 yards, but the Buckeyes (2-0) relied on four touchdown passes from quarterback CJ Stroud. The Red Wolves’ offense did not turn the ball over for the third straight outing dating back to last season, and has back-to-back games in the same season with no turnovers for the first time since 2016.

For the second straight game, receiver Champ Flemings racked up 100-plus yards, gaining 105 on a career-high 10 catches. The Pasadena, Calif., native recorded a long of 58 yards, while also rushing twice for 20 yards.

James Blackman completed 20-of-34 passes for 188 yards and connected with 10 different receivers for the second consecutive outing.

A-State gained 276 yards of total offense, including 223 through the air, and went 1-for-2 on fourth down attempts. Ohio State racked up 538 yards – 370 passing, 168 rushing.

The Buckeyes struck first on a 42-yard strike from Stroud to Marvin Harrison, Jr., before A-State responded with a 29-yard field goal by Zvada with under six minutes to go in the opening quarter. Stroud completed 16-of-24 passes for 351 yards, while Harrison totaled 184 yards on seven receptions and three scores.

Ohio State then scored 10 unanswered on an 8-yard rush by TreVeyon Henderson and a 24-yard field goal by Noah Ruggles to put the score at 17-3 early in the second. Zvada then kicked in a pair of field goals from 38 yards and 34 yards to pull the Scarlet and Black to within a score.

The hosts then added one more score before the half on another 42-yard connection from Stroud to Harrison with 4:24 to go in the half. Ohio State led 24-9 at the break.

OSU opened the second half with a 23-yard rushing touchdown by Henderson, then a 51-yard strike from Stroud to Emeka Egbuka to make it 38-9 with 10:30 to go in the third.

After Zvada’s 45-yard field goal at the 2:49 mark in the third, Ohio State’s final touchdown came on a 30-yard pass from Stroud to Harrison with four seconds to go in the third.

A-State’s defense buckled down in the fourth quarter, holding the Buckeyes to just 33 yards in the final period.

The Red Wolves return to action next Saturday, traveling to Memphis to take on the Tigers. Kickoff inside Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lepanto police are investigating an incident after things got a little heated at a high school...
Police investigating incident between fan and referee at football game
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash happened shortly after 7 a.m....
ASP identifies man killed in Friday morning fatal crash
According to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a...
Two people hurt in shooting, police investigating
A Jonesboro woman is reacting to the death of her son. On Aug. 14, 19-year-old Madison Wilfong...
Mother reacts to 19-year-old son’s death
According to Arkansas State Police, 69-year-old Marsha Karen Williams was last seen inside...
Silver Alert inactivated for missing woman

Latest News

Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders (5) runs for a touchdown against South Carolina during the...
Sanders helps #16 Arkansas rocket past South Carolina
Arkansas State head football coach
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones after loss at Ohio State
Champ Flemings & James Blackman after Ohio State loss
Red Wolves Raw: Champ Flemings & James Blackman after loss at Ohio State
Red Wolves in Columbus to play #3 Ohio State Saturday
Arkansas State football prepares to face #3 Ohio State Saturday morning at 11:00am