Zvada makes 4 FG, Arkansas State falls to #3 Ohio State

Facing the third-ranked team in the country, the Arkansas State football team fought hard but dropped a 45-12 decision at Ohio State Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

Dominic Zvada went 4-for-4 from field-goal range for A-State (1-1), including a long of 45 yards, but the Buckeyes (2-0) relied on four touchdown passes from quarterback CJ Stroud. The Red Wolves’ offense did not turn the ball over for the third straight outing dating back to last season, and has back-to-back games in the same season with no turnovers for the first time since 2016.

For the second straight game, receiver Champ Flemings racked up 100-plus yards, gaining 105 on a career-high 10 catches. The Pasadena, Calif., native recorded a long of 58 yards, while also rushing twice for 20 yards.

James Blackman completed 20-of-34 passes for 188 yards and connected with 10 different receivers for the second consecutive outing.

A-State gained 276 yards of total offense, including 223 through the air, and went 1-for-2 on fourth down attempts. Ohio State racked up 538 yards – 370 passing, 168 rushing.

The Buckeyes struck first on a 42-yard strike from Stroud to Marvin Harrison, Jr., before A-State responded with a 29-yard field goal by Zvada with under six minutes to go in the opening quarter. Stroud completed 16-of-24 passes for 351 yards, while Harrison totaled 184 yards on seven receptions and three scores.

Ohio State then scored 10 unanswered on an 8-yard rush by TreVeyon Henderson and a 24-yard field goal by Noah Ruggles to put the score at 17-3 early in the second. Zvada then kicked in a pair of field goals from 38 yards and 34 yards to pull the Scarlet and Black to within a score.

The hosts then added one more score before the half on another 42-yard connection from Stroud to Harrison with 4:24 to go in the half. Ohio State led 24-9 at the break.

OSU opened the second half with a 23-yard rushing touchdown by Henderson, then a 51-yard strike from Stroud to Emeka Egbuka to make it 38-9 with 10:30 to go in the third.

After Zvada’s 45-yard field goal at the 2:49 mark in the third, Ohio State’s final touchdown came on a 30-yard pass from Stroud to Harrison with four seconds to go in the third.

A-State’s defense buckled down in the fourth quarter, holding the Buckeyes to just 33 yards in the final period.

The Red Wolves return to action next Saturday, traveling to Memphis to take on the Tigers. Kickoff inside Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

