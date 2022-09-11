Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

1 in hospital after incident at Mississippi County jail

(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a Sunday incident.

Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said Sunday afternoon he received a call from their jail informing him of an altercation between two inmates.

Cook said One person has been taken to the hospital but has no further information to provide at this time.

Region 8 News will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says they are continuing to investigate the death of...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after beheading woman in street, report says
Lepanto police are investigating an incident after things got a little heated at a high school...
Police investigating incident between fan and referee at football game
Shooting victim dies after being found in road
1 killed in two-vehicle crash
A judge found probable cause to charge 48-year-old Jeremy Corlis of Wiseman with five counts of...
Woman’s death investigation leads to rape charges

Latest News

Independence County stabbing under investigation
Shooting victim dies after being found in road
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.2 earthquake Sunday morning in Izard County.
USGS detects tremor near Franklin, Ark.
Red Wolves fall, 45-12
Red Wolves Live: Arkansas State football falls to #3 Ohio State 45-12 - highlights