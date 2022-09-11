1 in hospital after incident at Mississippi County jail

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a Sunday incident.

Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said Sunday afternoon he received a call from their jail informing him of an altercation between two inmates.

Cook said One person has been taken to the hospital but has no further information to provide at this time.

Region 8 News will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.