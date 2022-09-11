1 injured in train vs. vehicle crash

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - 1 person is injured after a crash between a train and a vehicle.

Paragould Emergency Services received calls around 5 Sunday evening about a crash according to the Paragould Police Department.

The crash happened at the Main Street railroad crossing in Paragould.

When officers arrived at the scene they found one person in a vehicle. According to a preliminary investigation the driver of the vehicle drove around the crossing gates in an alleged attempt to beat the train.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries according to police.

There is still an ongoing investigation into this crash. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

