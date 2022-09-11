Energy Alert
3 women recognized for their community impact

The poster hung on the wall letting people know about the organization.
By Jace Passmore
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A lasting impact in Jonesboro.

Carolyn Shepherd, Robbie Lyle, and Harriet Hyatt were all leaders in the Jonesboro community.

In the 1980′s, the three women helped bring the Rights in Education for Students and Parents or RESP Incorporated program to Jonesboro. This program empowered African Americans in Jonesboro with knowledge of the education system in the area.

The women also showed students and their parents that college was not the only route to be successful. They presented other routes that lead to a promising career.

‘We had carpenters, licensed carpenters, saying I can be a carpenter all of these things to the kids that did not have the opportunity for schooling”, said Robbie Lyle who is a retired director of TRIO Programs at Arkansas State University.

Lyle said it meant the world to be honored for serving a community that gave her so much. Helping students succeed was her main goal during the program.

All three of these ladies are the last living founders of RESP Incorporated.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

