Arkansas State soccer ends non-conference slate with 1-0 loss against Western Kentucky

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An early second-half goal proved to be the difference in a defensive battle on Sunday, as Arkansas State soccer dropped a 1-0 decision to Western Kentucky at the A-State Soccer Park.

The Hilltoppers (3-3-2) got a goal in the 48th minute from Kayla Meyer, while goalkeeper Alexis Bach saved a pair of shots to earn the shutout. A-State (2-3-2) out-shot WKU 8-6 and limited the Hilltoppers to just one shot on goal, while also holding a 5-4 edge in corner kicks.

Arkansas State recorded the lone shot on goal in the first half when Haley Husted’s 17th-minute boot was corralled by Bach. Olivia Luther faced five first-half shots in net for the Red Wolves, but none were on target.

Less than three minutes into the second 45, Meyer knocked in the match’s sole goal off the assist from Abby Davis to make it 1-0.

A-State looked for the equalizer and nearly got it in the 76th minute on a shot by Keelyn Peacock, but her attempt was knocked away by Bach to preserve the score.

The Red Wolves return to the pitch at Noon CT Saturday, opening Sun Belt Conference play at Texas State.

