ECU football uses big second half to propel past ODU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football coming off their tough loss to North Carolina state last week hoping to put the past in the past with a big week in week two.

ECU (1-1) rolled to victory 39-21 over Old Dominion (1-1) with a big second half. Here is how it went down.

ECU former Pirate golfer Harold Varner III on hand honored for being in the class going into the school sports hall of fame.

Pirates would start the scoring and lead the whole way. Holton Ahlers hits Ryan Hones for 12-yard touchdown pass they would lead 9-7 after one.

The pirates put together a huge drive in the 2nd quarter. Jaylen Johnson leading the way in receiving with 93 yards. His catches set up Keaton Mitchell from a yard out. Touchdown made it 16-7 pirates at halftime.

Second half after ODU made it a 2-point game. Pirates turned it on. Rahjai Harris caps off another big, long drive with the shovel pass from Ahlers. Holton 270 yards passing, 2 TDs, no picks.

They led 22-14 after 3. No Quarter given in the 4th Mitchell finally got room to run and he explodes for an 81-yard touchdown run, his 2nd of the game. 160 yards rushing for deuce 29-14.

Then after the defense recovers a fumble, it’s Harris again. 15-yard run to your living room for the touchdown

“The kids were fantastic they had positive attitudes all week. They really worked and I loved the way we played in the 2nd half tonight. That’s what we want to be,” says ECU head coach Mike Houston, “Really pleased with so much stuff that went on tonight.”

“Let’s get the run game going. That’s what they did,” says ECU running back Keaton Mitchell, “Made some adjustments at halftime. Gave us the ball and things turned out to be great.”

“It was great. Good to get our first win under us. Obviously last week was really tough for us,” says ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers, “We are an older team now. We know what to expect and how to handle a week to just take care of business. That’s what we did tonight lets continue this roll and stack a couple wins together.”

