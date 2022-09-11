Energy Alert
Low Humidity and Cool Mornings This Week

September 12th, 2022
Aaron's Sunday Evening Forecast (9/11/22)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT
Cool mornings and nice afternoons are the stories this week. We’re in the 50s to start the week and temperatures stay nice later this afternoon. While more 50s are expected this week, we start to warm up Tuesday. By the end of the week, we will be close to 90°F. Humidity won’t be an issue and you won’t feel it most of the time. The air may feel a little thicker in the mornings as temperatures fall each night. Overnight temperatures start to get closer to the 70s by the weekend. No big chances of rain this week as more farms start to harvest their fields.

