Georgia Southern defeats Nebraska, 45-42

(Source: Georgia Southern Athletics)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, NE (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern Eagles beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers Saturday night, for the program’s second win over a Power Five program in school history.

Sixth-year quarterback Kyle Vantrease ran for a touchdown with only 36 seconds left in the game, securing the win 45-42.

It was a fight to the finish, as the game featured five ties and five lead changes, with 1,217 yards of total offense between the two teams.

The overall 2-0 Eagles are on the road next weekend, playing the University of Alabama at Birmingham Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

