Independence County stabbing under investigation

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Independence County Sheriff’s office is investigating a stabbing.

Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said that a stabbing in the northern part of the county is being investigated.

Officials say the victim is a male in his 30′s, but due to him withholding information details surrounding this incident are unclear.

Region 8 News will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

