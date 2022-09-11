Independence County stabbing under investigation
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Independence County Sheriff’s office is investigating a stabbing.
Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said that a stabbing in the northern part of the county is being investigated.
Officials say the victim is a male in his 30′s, but due to him withholding information details surrounding this incident are unclear.
