NEA NAIA scoreboard (9/10/22)

Football

Wayland Baptist 37, Lyon 14

A 23-point second quarter from the Wayland Baptist Pioneers led to a 37-14 defeat of the Lyon College Scots in Sooner Athletic Conference play in Amarillo, Texas on Saturday afternoon.

The Scots tied the game on a Jaylin Babers 1-yard run with 3:30 to play in the first quarter. Kevin Kargozar added the extra point to make it 7-7. However, Wayland Baptist came back in the second period to score on an 8-yard run, a 13-yard pass a 71-yard pass, and had a 45-yard field goal to go up 30-7 by halftime.

Lyon College came out of the break to get a 23-yard pass completion from Isaiah Bradford to Reginald Brown, then Bradford carried in from 8-yards out and Kargozar added the PAT to make it a 30-14 game at the 9:04 mark of the third quarter.

Wayland Baptist added a touchdown on a 36-yard run with 6:43 to go in the period to go ahead 37-14. Neither team scored in the fourth quarter.

As a team, the Scots managed 216 yards of offense with 182 of those yards coming via the pass. The Pioneers totaled 533 yards for the game which included 332 yards passing.

Individually, Bradford was 12-of-29 for 182 yards and had one touchdown. Brown had seven receptions for 96 yards to lead Lyon College. Mason Davis led the defensive attack for the Scots with 10 total tackles, followed closely by Balah Muhammad with nine tackles and Christopher Bronson was credited with seven tackles.

The Scots (1-2, 0-2) will have a bye next week and return to SAC action at Pioneer Stadium in Batesville against Panhandle State University on September 24.

Men’s Soccer

Williams Baptist 2, Louisiana Christian 1

The (RV) Williams soccer team scored two goals in the final twenty minutes of the game to defeat the Louisiana Christian Wildcats, 2-1, on Saturday.

The first half saw Williams on the offensive as they outshot the Wildcats 12-1. The Wildcats were able to find themselves more in the game in the second half and broke the deadlock with a goal in the 59th minute.

It took the Eagles about 12 minutes to find the equalizer when Gabriel Di Mauro found the back of the net off a pass from Gonzalo Gaubeka. The Eagles kept their foot on the gas and kept pressing for the game-winner, which came in the 86th minute off the foot of Gabriel Otero.

Alejandro Perez played the full game in goal for the Eagles. He finished with four saves off five shots, allowing one goal.

Up Next

The (RV) Eagles host (17) Bethel on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the WBU soccer field. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.

#20 Cumberlands (KY) 2, Lyon 0

Women’s Soccer

Blue Mountain 9, Lyon 2

Volleyball

East Texas Baptist 3, Lyon 0

Hendrix 3, Lyon 0

Jarvis Christian 3, Williams Baptist 2

Williams Baptist 3, Crowley’s Ridge 0

The Williams volleyball team fell to Jarvis Christian in five sets and then rebounded to defeat Crowley’s Ridge in straight sets on Saturday.

In the first game of the day, Williams fell in five sets to the Jarvis Christian University Bulldogs. The Bulldogs took the first set 25-20, while the Lady Eagles came back to take set two 25-17 and set three 25-20. However, the Bulldogs weren’t going away and took the fourth set 25-23 to force the decisive fifth set, which they won 15-9.

Molly Henson led the team with 11 kills, while Kendyll Knott-Debord and Morgan Feltrop had eight. Sydney Burgin had 20 assist to lead the attack, while Laykin Harkcom had 19. Hope Raymond finished with 22 digs to lead the defense, while Alonna Thomas finished with 10.

In the second game of the day, the Lady Eagles defeated the Crowley’s Ridge Pioneers in straight sets. The Lady Eagles won the first set 25-17. They found themselves down in the second set and rallied to come back and win 26-24. They won the third set 25-20.

Henson again led the team, this time with 12 kills, while Marissa Spakes finished with 11. Burgin and Harkcom both finished with 16 assists. Hope Raymond finished with 21 digs, while Harkcom had 12, and Faith Raymond had 11.

Up Next

The Lady Eagles travel to Texas A&M-Texarkana on Tuesday, Sept. 13. First serve is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Jarvis Christian 3, Crowley’s Ridge 2

Crowley’s Ridge would enter today’s Tri-Match against a hot JCC who had just defeated WBU in a 5-set match in the previous contest. Early in the match, CRC would seem to have an answer for the Bulldogs keeping the game a close contest until about midway through the first set the Bulldogs would pull away with a 10-5 lead over the Pioneers. Kills from junior Emi Elms and sophomore Paige Glenn would try to deter the Bulldogs but wouldn’t as they would extend their lead to 14-10 before going on an 11-4 run taking set one.

Set two the Pioneers would continue to struggle falling behind the Bulldogs 17-10. Just like that, the Pioneers would rally going on a 10-1 run taking the lead late in the set 19-18. CRC would then give up 4 straight points forcing a CRC timeout. When play resumed, CRC would answer the Bulldogs with a 6-1 run finishing them off in the second set 25-23.

Set three would be the tiebreaker for the leverage in the matchup. The score would be a fight, back and forth, no one dominating the other until the teams reached late in the set tied with a score of 19-19. Jarvis Christian would go on a 6-1 run taking the set 25-20.

Set four would be much of the same story. No team dominating the other until a turning point late in the set. After a few long rallies, and several fabulous digs by junior Hannah Halverson and freshmen Holly Berry, junior Elms would have a big kill to make the score 20-15. Even with this lead, the Pioneers would have to work for the next 5 points. Sophomore Paige Glenn would end the set for JCC with a kill, set up by none other than Jadyn Hesse. CRC wins set four 25-20. For the first time this season, CRC would enter into the 5th set.

Jarvis with the experience of a set five from earlier in the day against WBU would know what to do. JCC did not panic when CRC came out strong, they held their ground and retook the lead and CRC never regained it. Final score of the 5th set JCC 15, CRC 9.

(Jr.) Emi Elms and (So.) Paige Glenn led the Pioneers in kills (9) each, (So.) Jadyn Hesse Led the Pioneers in assists (27), (Jr.) Heather Conaway led the Pioneers in digs (11), Followed by (Jr.) Hannah Halverson and (Fr.) Kinley Matlock with (10) each.

