Shooting victim found in road, police investigating

Saturday night Jonesboro shooting
Saturday night Jonesboro shooting(Jonesboro Police Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday a man was found in the road suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Jonesboro Police Department said that around 7:52 pm, police were dispatched to investigate reports of a “male lying in the roadway” in the 1100 block of Links Circle.

When officers got to the scene they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials said he was treated on scene and transported to a nearby hospital.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time and there is no word on if there are any suspects.

Call CrimeStoppers at 935-STOP if you have any information. You can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest.

Region 8 News will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

