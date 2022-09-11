Shooting victim found in road, police investigating

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday a man was found in the road suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Jonesboro Police Department said that around 7:52 pm, police were dispatched to investigate reports of a “male lying in the roadway” in the 1100 block of Links Circle.

When officers got to the scene they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials said he was treated on scene and transported to a nearby hospital.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time and there is no word on if there are any suspects.

Call CrimeStoppers at 935-STOP if you have any information. You can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest.

Region 8 News will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

