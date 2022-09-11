Small earthquake shakes Izard County, Ark. community
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FRANKLIN, Ark. (KY3) - A small earthquake shook part of Izard County on Sunday.
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.2 earthquake two miles southwest of Franklin. The earthquake hit around 4:45 a.m. The earthquake’s depth measured two miles.
As of now, no one has reported feeling it to the USGS.
