Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

$5K reward offered in burglary investigation

A $5,000 reward is being offered in connection with a burglary investigation in Stoddard County.
A $5,000 reward is being offered in connection with a burglary investigation in Stoddard County.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A $5,000 reward is being offered in connection with a burglary investigation in Stoddard County.

According to the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office, the reward is for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone who took part in the burglary of a home outside of Dexter on or before May 12, 2022.

The sheriff’s office shared several photos in a Facebook post showing a man, a white late-model Chevy Traverse and a pair of shorts, Champion baseball cap and tennis shoes.

They said the driver of the SUV was a woman with dark hair in a bun and she had an unknown front seat passenger.

The back seat passenger was identified by the sheriff’s office as Johnny Sauls, who they say is now dead.

The sheriff’s office said Sauls is the man in the Facebook photos taken from security video at 7:11 p.m. on May 12 at the LexxMart in Dudley.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office detectives Garry Brady at 573-568-4654 ext. 829 or John Atkinson at 573-568-4654 ext. 888.

Information can remain confidential, if needed.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify shooting victim who died
1 injured in train vs. vehicle crash
Lepanto police are investigating an incident after things got a little heated at a high school...
Police investigating incident between fan and referee at football game
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says they are continuing to investigate the death of...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after beheading woman in street, report says

Latest News

Police identify shooting victim who died
For the 13th straight week, gas prices in Arkansas and the rest of the county fell.
Another week, another drop in gas prices
Fans of one of the most watched channels on YouTube will be happy to know their favorite stars...
CoComelon tour coming to Arkansas
A 31-year-old man was arrested Friday, September 9 after officers investigated an assault...
Man accused of assaulting worker at drive-thru window arrested