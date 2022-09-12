$5K reward offered in burglary investigation

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A $5,000 reward is being offered in connection with a burglary investigation in Stoddard County.

According to the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office, the reward is for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone who took part in the burglary of a home outside of Dexter on or before May 12, 2022.

The sheriff’s office shared several photos in a Facebook post showing a man, a white late-model Chevy Traverse and a pair of shorts, Champion baseball cap and tennis shoes.

They said the driver of the SUV was a woman with dark hair in a bun and she had an unknown front seat passenger.

The back seat passenger was identified by the sheriff’s office as Johnny Sauls, who they say is now dead.

The sheriff’s office said Sauls is the man in the Facebook photos taken from security video at 7:11 p.m. on May 12 at the LexxMart in Dudley.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office detectives Garry Brady at 573-568-4654 ext. 829 or John Atkinson at 573-568-4654 ext. 888.

Information can remain confidential, if needed.

