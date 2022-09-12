Another week, another drop in gas prices

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the 13th straight week, gas prices in Arkansas and the rest of the county fell.

According to GasBuddy.com, Arkansas gasoline prices fell 10.6 cents per gallon in the last week to $3.12. That’s 34.9 cents less than motorists shelled out a month ago and just 29.2 cents higher than last year’s price.

The national average fell 7.6 cents a gallon to $3.67. Diesel prices also dropped 5.5 cents last week to $5.01 per gallon.

“We continue to see the national average price of gasoline decline, now for the thirteenth straight week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “But, we’re seeing drastically different price behaviors from coast to coast, with some areas seeing noticeable increases while others are seeing decreases.”

On Monday, Sept. 12, he noted that refinery issues in California were causing increases in other areas they supply, including Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.

Meanwhile, he said prices in the Plains, South, and the Great Lakes continue to edge lower.

“For now, I believe the drop in prices will overpower the increases, leading to potentially another decline this week,” he said. “We’re in a very fragile time and certainly could see a broader move higher in the weeks ahead.”

