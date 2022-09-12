Appalachian State still celebrating big win over Texas A&M, prepping to host ESPN College GameDay

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mountaineers of Appalachian State University have done it again. 15 years after the big upset of #5 Michigan, App State took down #6 Texas A & M on the road. It’s one of the biggest wins in school history and has opened the door for Boone to host ESPN’s popular GameDay broadcast this Saturday.

The scene Saturday night in Boone was celebratory with students rallying on King Street, and many taking a leap into the duck pond on the Appalachian campus.

“There’s so many people everywhere…it was like a mosh pit, there was 100′s if not 1000′s on King Street, on campus…police officers everywhere, it was an incredible experience, Jalen Boleratz, a cheerleader and sophomore from Durham.

On Monday, a much calmer day on campus and in town. At Mountaineer Mania, preparations are underway for a big weekend with a home game with Troy and a first ever visit by ESPN’s Gameday.

“Oh, they didn’t even come after the Michigan game, it makes us feel like we made it,” said owner Melody Pineda.

David Jackson s a former play-by-play announcer for the Mountaineers and now heads up the Chamber of Commerce. He says the win in Texas and ESPN recognition is important for the school, and the community.

“It’s another level because it’s the nation’s visibility for the sport for a day and it’s coming from here,” Jackson said. “People will see the mountains, Howard’s Knob, campus, and that as their start to a day of college football and some important matchups that will go on in week 3.”

App State Athletics announced on Monday that all tickets for the team’s home game on Saturday against Troy have been sold out.

