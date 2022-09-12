Argument ends in shooting, two hospitalized

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people were hospitalized Friday following an argument that ended in gunfire.

Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson said officers responded to a shots-fired call around 2:30 p.m. Sept. 9 in the 600-block East Walnut.

According to Monday’s news release, 27-year-old Deginald Mitchell was at a relative’s home when an argument started. Soon after, shots rang out.

“Mitchell fled the scene on foot and was in the vicinity, but away from the original scene,” Thompson said.

The second victim, identified as 47-year-old John Franklin, also drove away from the scene.

Both men were taken to local hospitals. Thompson said Mitchell was treated and released, but Franklin remains hospitalized.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Blytheville Police Department at 763-4411 or Blytheville Crime Stoppers at 844-910-STOP to leave an anonymous tip.

