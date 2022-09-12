Bernie, Mo residents want solution for city water problems

BERNIE, Mo. (KFVS) - Residents in Bernie, Missouri are asking for answers about their water. They’re calling on city leaders and the department of natural resources to do something about the brown water they’ve been dealing with for years

“It looks like urine almost,” Michelle Brown, a Bernie, Missouri resident said.

“It’s brown, it’s yellow, sometimes it smells like Sulphur, sometimes there’s actually like sediment in it,” another resident, Whittney Mims said.

That is how they describe their water. In some places it’s a deep brown. In other parts of the community it’s more of a yellow color.

“You’ll go to flush the toilet and in the morning there will be rocks and sand in the bottom of it,” Mims said. “I mean it’s just, you don’t use it.”

Mims added that she wouldn’t even let her cat drink it.

“Right now, it’s the worst its ever been,” Mims said. “I don’t know if it’s because they’re tinkering with it and got it stirred up, but it’s awful right now.”

Brown agrees. She said it’s undrinkable, even though city officials have said it’s safe to drink. The water has ruined clothes in the laundry and is even unbearable to shower in.

“We’re buying water weekly and it’s expensive, I mean it’s expensive, it becomes very expensive,” Brown said. “And we’re still paying the water bill every month.”

On the phone, Bernie’s Mayor James Tilmon said the cause of the issue is old pipes. Replacing the pipe system is a long process that can’t be done overnight, but the city is taking the issue very seriously.

Resident say they’ve been told it’s being worked on numerous times, but haven’t seen any results.

“It basically feels like its just sitting still,” Brown said. In her opinion, she thinks residents want transparency about the issue.

“We would like to know a timeline, what’s being done right now,” Brown said. “Maybe a weekly, whether it’s a Facebook post or in the newspaper or whatever they’re gonna do. Just let us know how they’re gonna communicate with us and then do it.”

Mims said there have been some steps taken, but she is unsure if it’s doing anything.

“They did tell us on Facebook that there’s someone they contracted and you’re supposed to call him and report the water,” Mims said. “I don’t know where that’s gonna lead to but that’s where we’re at right now.”

Mayor James Tilmon tells Heartland News the water is checked daily and is safe to drink.

In a statement, the mayor says, “The fire hydrants are being flushed for a longer amount of time to ensure the water is clean before moving to the next hydrant....If you feel that you have had to run your water in excess to clear your water, please call City Hall for a water adjustment.”

Tilmon also said they have received a grant to fix it and they have an engineering company ready to work on a solution as soon as all the paperwork is finalized.

