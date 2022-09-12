Ceremony to honor the memory of our fallen

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many gathered to honor the memory of our fallen on the anniversary of September 11th, 2001.

On this day 21 years ago, planes hit the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington DC, and lastly a field near the town of Shanksville, PA in Somerset County which had been diverted by brave passengers who sacrificed themselves to divert the plane rather than let the plane crash into another community.

It’s a somber day for our nation, many remember turning on the TV and seeing black smoke rising against a blue sky.

Jonesboro Elks hosted a Patriot Day Ceremony that began with a prayer. While choking back tears, a fireman took the microphone and described the last words of New York City truck 3 that responded to the World Trade Center.

Christy Brooks is a chair member for the Elks Lodge of Jonesboro, and for her September 11th changed her life in more than one way.

“Me knowing that this was the very day that my brother decided that he was going to sign up and take care of my family and he never came home,” said Brooks.

When you think of days like today, your mind goes to veterans. In most cases first responders take a backseat role. Brooks and the Elks Lodge are very proud to support and honor our first responders.

“You just don’t see a lot of that, especially your first responders,” said Brooks. “These events are typically very veteran driven but we like to take time out and appreciate our first responders.”

Brooks said that more communities need to bring more attention to their first responders.

When you call 911, firemen or police race to the scene ready to apply first aid or CPR.

“If you have a tragedy like a tornado or something like 9/11 happen it’s your firemen, it’s your police officers, and it’s your medics that go in first,” said Brooks.

Westside School District came to the ceremony with their JROTC program and their band to perform.

Many of the kids in attendance were not even born when the tragedies of 911 took place. Education is key to keeping the memory of those that died alive.

“Children we have in schools these days do not recognize or have any idea what 9/11 was all about, they were not even born yet,” said Mark Davis of the VFW.

The Elks Lodge plans on hosting this ceremony every year to carry on the memory and sacrifice of those lost.

