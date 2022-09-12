Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Cleotha Henderson DNA linked to 2021 rape

Cleotha Henderson DNA linked to 2021 rape
Cleotha Henderson DNA linked to 2021 rape(TDOC)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One year later, charges of aggravated kidnapping and rape, including a gun charge, have been added to Cleotha Henderson, the same man behind bars for the kidnapping and killing of Eliza Fletcher.

During the active investigation into Eliza Fletcher’s abduction, the Memphis Police Department notified the TBI of a sexual assault kit that was submitted back in September of 2021.

The kit was unrelated to Fletcher but still open, and possible that Cleotha Henderson could’ve been involved.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a sexual assault kit that MPD submitted for evidence on September 23, 2021, was put into a queue of unknown assailants.

No request was made for TBI analysis to be expedited, and no DNA was included in the submission.

But then, 11 months later, a match. After pulling over a dozen sexual assault kits, this kit was designated to be analyzed on June 24, 2022.

A forensic scientist completed an initial report on August 29 and entered the results of the unknown male’s DNA profile into CODIS, which returned a match on Monday, September 5, for Cleotha Henderson.

It’s the same day Memphis Police discovered Eliza Fletcher’s body lying near an abandoned house in South Memphis.

According to the TBI, if no rush is requested on a case, the average turnaround time to receive DNA results is between 33 and 49 weeks.

In a statement, the agency said:

“TBI accepts rush DNA cases when requested by a local investigative agency, as we did in the recent Eliza Fletcher case. Last weekend, the work of our scientists identified Cleotha Henderson as the suspect less than 18 hours after receiving key evidence, which was critical in his subsequent apprehension.”

Henderson is scheduled back in court on September 19.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify shooting victim who died
1 injured in train vs. vehicle crash
Lepanto police are investigating an incident after things got a little heated at a high school...
Police investigating incident between fan and referee at football game
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says they are continuing to investigate the death of...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after beheading woman in street, report says

Latest News

Two people were hospitalized Friday following an argument that ended in gunfire.
Argument ends in shooting, two hospitalized
Police identify shooting victim who died
For the 13th straight week, gas prices in Arkansas and the rest of the county fell.
Another week, another drop in gas prices
A $5,000 reward is being offered in connection with a burglary investigation in Stoddard County.
$5K reward offered in burglary investigation
Fans of one of the most watched channels on YouTube will be happy to know their favorite stars...
CoComelon tour coming to Arkansas