CoComelon tour coming to Arkansas

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fans of one of the most watched channels on YouTube will be happy to know their favorite stars are coming to Arkansas.

Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday that “CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey” will appear at 6 p.m. on Dec. 13 at the arena in North Little Rock.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. Prices range from $36 to $81. All ages 1 and older must have a ticket. There is an 8-ticket limit.

Tickets can be purchased at the arena box office or at ticketmaster.com.

