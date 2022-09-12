Gov. Parson tours New Madrid Co. bridge project

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson toured a bridge replacement project in New Madrid County on Monday, September 12.

The governor said the double bridge project on Route 162 between Route B south and Route B north near Portageville marks 187 out of 250 bridges completed with state funds as part of the Focus on Bridges program.

In January, the state announced Robertson Contractors, Inc. was awarded the $3,569,407 contract.

Work began in the area on August 8. The new bridge is expected to be completed by Sunday, September 25.

The governor also grabbed coffee in Hayti before going to the bridge project.

Gov. Parson had planned to visit the site between Route B and County Road 361 in August, but the event was canceled because of inclement weather.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.