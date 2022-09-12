Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Hoxie alum ShunDerrick Powell breaks North Alabama single-game rushing record

The soph. running back rushed for 251 yards and a touchdown as UNA won Saturday night.
The soph. running back rushed for 251 yards and a touchdown as UNA won Saturday night.(North Alabama Athletics)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (KAIT) - A Hoxie alum is already breaking records in college. Sophomore running back ShunDerrick Powell got some national recognition for his record-breaking performance Saturday night.

Powell received a helmet sticker on ESPN’s ‘College Football Final’ Saturday night. The 5-10 North Alabama back rushed for 251 yards along with 4 touchdowns, breaking the single-game rushing yards record for the Lions as UNA beat Virginia Wise 49-17.

With that performance, Powell is now second in all of FCS in rushing yards with 331 over his first two games.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says they are continuing to investigate the death of...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after beheading woman in street, report says
Lepanto police are investigating an incident after things got a little heated at a high school...
Police investigating incident between fan and referee at football game
Shooting victim dies after being found in road
1 killed in two-vehicle crash
A judge found probable cause to charge 48-year-old Jeremy Corlis of Wiseman with five counts of...
Woman’s death investigation leads to rape charges

Latest News

Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders (5) runs for a touchdown against South Carolina during the...
Arkansas enters top 10 in latest AP Poll
Red Wolves end non-conference slate 2-3-2
Arkansas State soccer ends non-conference slate with 1-0 loss against Western Kentucky
Arkansas State freshman kicker Dominic Zvada made 4 field goals Saturday but the Red Wolves...
Zvada makes 4 FG, Arkansas State falls to #3 Ohio State
Red Wolves fall, 45-12
Red Wolves Live: Arkansas State football falls to #3 Ohio State 45-12 - highlights