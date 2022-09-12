Hoxie alum ShunDerrick Powell breaks North Alabama single-game rushing record
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (KAIT) - A Hoxie alum is already breaking records in college. Sophomore running back ShunDerrick Powell got some national recognition for his record-breaking performance Saturday night.
Powell received a helmet sticker on ESPN’s ‘College Football Final’ Saturday night. The 5-10 North Alabama back rushed for 251 yards along with 4 touchdowns, breaking the single-game rushing yards record for the Lions as UNA beat Virginia Wise 49-17.
With that performance, Powell is now second in all of FCS in rushing yards with 331 over his first two games.
