Hoxie alum ShunDerrick Powell breaks North Alabama single-game rushing record

FLORENCE, Ala. (KAIT) - A Hoxie alum is already breaking records in college. Sophomore running back ShunDerrick Powell got some national recognition for his record-breaking performance Saturday night.

Powell received a helmet sticker on ESPN’s ‘College Football Final’ Saturday night. The 5-10 North Alabama back rushed for 251 yards along with 4 touchdowns, breaking the single-game rushing yards record for the Lions as UNA beat Virginia Wise 49-17.

ShunDerrick Powell breaks the record for most yards rushing in a game with 251‼️



The record of 248 yards was previously held by Tyrone Rush in 1993 🦁🏈#RoarLions pic.twitter.com/XvSaFKeb4L — North Alabama Football (@UNAFootball) September 11, 2022

With that performance, Powell is now second in all of FCS in rushing yards with 331 over his first two games.

ShunDerrick Powell on breaking a 29 year record for the Lions last night 🦁🏈 #RoarLions pic.twitter.com/pYK3bCyAcn — North Alabama Football (@UNAFootball) September 11, 2022

