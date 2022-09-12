Energy Alert
Low Humidity and Cool Mornings This Week

September 13th, 2022
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (9/12)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Another nice day is expected across Region 8. Highs may be a bit higher this afternoon. High pressure will continue to build in over the southeast United States and remain here for the entire week. This will keep rain out of the forecast until the middle of next week. Each afternoon gets a little warmer until we’re back in the 90s by the weekend. Humidity remains low which should help us be a little more comfortable. Streak of 90s could be a lengthy one depending on the arrival of a front next week. This will allow a small increase in rain chances if the front can make it here. Otherwise, dry weather is expected to continue into next week.

