Man accused of assaulting worker at drive-thru window arrested

By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 31-year-old man was arrested Friday, September 9 after officers investigated an assault report at a business in Caruthersville.

According to police, a 20-year-old woman told officers that a man assaulted her while she was working the drive-thru window on the 1900 block of Truman Boulevard.

Investigators reviewed footage from CCTV cameras at the business and identified the suspect as a Caruthersville resident.

A short time later, he was arrested.

The suspect is being held at the Pemiscot County Prosecutors Office pending formal charges.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

