Police investigating fatal shooting

Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that wounded a woman and fatally injured a...
Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that wounded a woman and fatally injured a man.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that wounded a woman and fatally injured a man.

Around 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11, officers responded to the 600-block of North Tennessee Street regarding a shooting.

Once they arrived, officers found 37-year-old Franklin Brehm and 35-year-old Elizabeth Alvarado suffering from gunshot wounds.

An ambulance took the couple to a local hospital, where Brehm died of his injuries. Alvarado was treated and released.

Chief Ross Thompson said in a Monday news release that detectives are “following up on several leads and do not believe this is a random act.”

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Blytheville Police Department at 763-4411 or Blytheville Crime Stoppers at 844-910-STOP to leave an anonymous tip.

