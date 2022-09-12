Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Record-breaking airline delays have government officials facing pressure for solutions

The Department of Transportation unveiled a new tool to help travelers ahead of Labor Day weekend. But state attorneys general say the department isn’t doing enough.
airport
airport(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton and Natalie Grim
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - More than 4,000 flights were delayed last week as travelers returned from Labor Day weekend, continuing the trend of record-breaking airline issues in 2022. Now, the Department of Transportation is under pressure to get airlines back on track.

The Department of Transportation unveiled a new online tool ahead of the weekend, working with 10 airlines on a dashboard to let you know what your airline can do for you if you’re hit with a cancellation or delay.

The airline delays and hundreds of cancellations over Labor Day weekend put the new government tool for travelers to the test. Americans facing airline problems could check the DOT website for what benefits they’re entitled to: from hotels, to meals, to rescheduled flights. At least eight of the 10 major airlines now guarantee most or all of this compensation.

“These are wins for the American public,” said Carlos Monje, the Undersecretary for Transportation Policy at the Department of Transportation. Monje said the airline industry is still in recovery from the pandemic, among other issues like staff shortages.

“Airlines are operating with a certain degree of slack in their system.” He said.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R-Ariz.) said DOT isn’t doing enough to help travelers.

“I just think that there is a complete lack of not only respect, but there’s there’s a mistreatment of consumers,” Brnovich said.

Brnovich is leading a bipartisan group of 38 state attorneys general, asking Congress to give them the power to respond to consumer airline complaints instead of DOT.

“The state AGs should have the ability to do what they do with any other industry,” Brnovich said. “And that is hold them accountable to consumers.”

The Washington News Bureau asked the Department of Transportation about the letter—they said it’s up to Congress to decide.

To find the new dashboard, visit the website here.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify shooting victim who died
1 injured in train vs. vehicle crash
Lepanto police are investigating an incident after things got a little heated at a high school...
Police investigating incident between fan and referee at football game
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says they are continuing to investigate the death of...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after beheading woman in street, report says

Latest News

For the 13th straight week, gas prices in Arkansas and the rest of the county fell.
Another week, another drop in gas prices
The mother was found wet, barefoot and 'not communicative to the officers,' said NYPD Chief of...
Mother being questioned in drowning death of 3 children
A large black bear showed up to a 2-year-old's birthday party and helped itself to some cupcakes.
Bear crashes 2-year-old’s birthday party, eats cupcakes
The national average of fuel is $3.67 per gallon, which is down 26.9 cents from a month ago.
Gas price decline hits 13 consecutive weeks
Ukraine has kept the counteroffensive momentum in its war against Russia going. It says it...
Ukraine makes more gains, pushes back to border in places