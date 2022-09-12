Sept. 12: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Cool mornings and nice afternoons are the stories this week. We’re in the 50s to start the week and temperatures stay nice later this afternoon.

While more 50s are expected this week, we start to warm up Tuesday. By the end of the week, we will be close to 90°F.

Humidity won’t be an issue and you won’t feel it most of the time. The air may feel a little thicker in the mornings as temperatures fall each night.

Overnight temperatures start to get closer to the 70s by the weekend. No big chances of rain this week as more farms start to harvest their fields.

News Headlines

King Charles III has addressed lawmakers in Parliament, telling them “I cannot but help feel the weight of history which surrounds us.” We’ll take you to London for a live report.

A recreational marijuana lawsuit in Arkansas argues the ballot initiative process is unconstitutional.

The Independence County Sheriff’s office is investigating a weekend stabbing.

One Arkansas school district is now employing a mental health therapist as part of their school safety task force.

