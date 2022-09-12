Energy Alert
Southeast Mo. parks, historic sites to participate in Museum Day

Trail of Tears State Park is one of several across Missouri participating in Museum Day on...
Trail of Tears State Park is one of several across Missouri participating in Museum Day on Saturday, September 17.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Some Heartland parks and historic sites will participate in Museum Day on Saturday, September 17.

Participating parks in Missouri include:

  • Battle of Lexington State Historic Site, 1101 Delaware - Lexington
  • Bollinger Mill State Historic Site, 113 Bollinger Mill Rd. - Burfordville
  • Bothwell Lodge State Historic Site, 19349 Bothwell State Park Road - Sedalia
  • Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site, 312 Dawson Rd. - New Madrid
  • First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site, 200 S. Main St. - St. Charles
  • Missouri Mines State Historic Site, 4000 State Highway 32 - Park Hills
  • Missouri State Museum, 100 Jefferson St. - Jefferson City
  • Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site, 7850 N. State Highway V - Ash Grove
  • Scott Joplin House State Historic Site, 2658 Delmar - St. Louis
  • Trail of Tears State Park, 429 Moccasin Springs - Jackson

It’s part of a national initiative organized by Smithsonian Magazine. The celebration encourages people to “express their curiosity by exploring museums and cultural institutions.”

During the one-day event, participating museums, parks, historic sites and cultural institutions will provide free entry to anyone with a Museum Day ticket. You can get your ticket by entering your email address at Smithsonian Magazine’s website.

The ticket provides free general admission for the day for two people who would otherwise be charged admission, such as adults and students over the age of five.

