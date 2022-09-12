Trial gets underway for woman accused of murdering expectant mother, cutting baby out of her

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The Bowie County Courthouse in New Boston is the site of a trial involving two states; it’s a gruesome case that leaders there say has never happened before in the area.

In October of 2020, Taylor Parker was arrested in Idabel, Okla. and later transferred to Bowie County, Texas in connection with the death of Reagan Hancock, and the forcible removal of Hancock’s unborn child. Parker showed up at a hospital in McCurtain County with the dead child. The crime happened at a home in New Boston, Texas.

On Monday, Sept. 12, dressed in black, Parker entered a packed courtroom to face a Bowie County jury on the charges.

The day started with Parker’s team pleading not guilty. In opening statements, attorneys with the prosecution said Parker committed the crimes not because she wanted a baby, but because she did not want to lose her boyfriend. Witnesses said Parker was not able to carry a child after having a hysterectomy. According to witnesses, Parker offered them $100,000 to be a surrogate mother. The prosecution said Parker ordered from the internet a suit which made her look pregnant, faking pregnancy for nearly 10 months, all the while hunting for a victim.

Defense attorneys said this is a complicated case, both factually and emotionally, and asked the jury to be fair. Also Monday, attorneys said Hancock was stabbed and cut around 100 times, with a scalpel being used to remove the unborn child.

Officials say it could take a couple of weeks to try this case in the 202nd District Court with Judge John Tidwell presiding.

