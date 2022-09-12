Energy Alert
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/9/22)

2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week(Source: Yarnell's Ice Cream)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on September 9, 2022.

East Poinsett County (Dennis Gaines Smith TD)

Nominee #1 is East Poinsett County. Dennis Gaines breaks free, he goes 79 yards for a score. The Warriors beat Walnut Ridge 46-36 in the FFN Game of the Week.

Hoxie (Sage Treadwell TD pass to Sawyer Anglin)

Nominee #2 is Hoxie. Sage Treadwell connects in the deep ball, Sawyer Anglin runs it in for a touchdown. The Mustangs beat Paragould 38-0 to improve to 2-1.

Trumann (Cade Hatton fumble recovery TD)

Our final nominee is Trumann. Cade Hatton with the strip fumble recovery, and he’ll go the distance for a score. The Wildcats beat Manila 42-7.

VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (POLL OPEN MONDAY 8:00AM - TUESDAY 4:00PM)

You can vote starting Monday at 8am on kait8.com and on the Region 8 News app. The poll closes Tuesday at 4pm. Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream or donate money to the booster club of the winning school.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

