A-State men’s golf sets records in first tournament of the season

By A-State Athletics
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Turning in the lowest 54-hole total in almost two years, the Arkansas State men’s golf team finished 13th among a talented 15-team field at the Gopher Invitational hosted by Minnesota at Windsong Farm Golf Course.

A-State turned in an even-par 284 Monday in the final round to total even-par 852 for the tournament, the lowest 54-hole total since an 846 at the Little Rock Invitational in October of 2020. The Red Wolves finished ahead of both West Virginia (+8) and Iowa State (+13) of the Big 12 Conference. A-State was one stroke shy of Toledo (-1) and Coastal Carolina (-1) for 11th. Georgia Southern won the team title at 20-under par 832 with Kansas (-15) and Toledo (-15) second.

Scoring eagle on the last, Luka Naglic carded a 1-under par 70 in the final round and finished tied for 12th individually with a total of 209 (-4). Devyn Pappas (70-72-77), Jack Madden (75-75-69) and Thomas Schmidt (73-76-70) each tied for 55th with a total of 217 (+4) with Madden’s third round 2-under par 69 the low round of the day among A-State golfers. Jack Maxey (74-71-75) finished tied for 59th.

A-State returns to action Oct. 3-4 in the Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational at Colorado National Golf Club in Erie, Colo. For the latest on A-State men’s golf, follow the squad on Twitter (@AStateMGolf), Facebook (/AStateGolf) and Instagram (@astatemensgolf).

Gopher Invitational

Final Results

13 Arkansas State 282-286-284=852 (E)

T12 Luka Naglic 68-71-70=209 (-4)

T55 Devyn Pappas 70-72-77=217 (+4)

T55 Jack Madden 75-75-69=217 (+4)

T55 Thomas Schmidt 73-76-70=217 (+4)

T59 Jack Maxey 74-71-75=218 (+5)

