A-State women’s golf has back-to-back top five finishes

Olivia Schmidt finished tied for second and Casey Sommer tied for fifth to lead the Arkansas State women’s golf team to a fifth-place finish in the Payne Stewart Memorial hosted by Missouri State at Rivercut Golf Course.

Host Missouri State and Oklahoma City University tied for the team championship at 15-over par 879. UTEP finished third at 18-over par 882 and Creighton was fourth at 22-over par 886. A-State totaled 887 (+23) for the event following a final round 5-over par 292.

Schmidt finished tied for second, her 11th career top five finish, at even par 216 for the week. She turned in a 2-over par 74 in the final round and was one stroke behind individual medalist Maddie Kamas of Oklahoma City University. Morgan Beaulieu registered her second consecutive top 20 finish as she tied for 20th at 8-over par 224. With a 1-under par 71 Tuesday, Olivia Coit climbed 17 spots to finish tied for 23rd with a total of 225 (+9) while Charlotte Menager was also in the top 30 finishers at 10-over par 226, tied for 29th. Elise Schultz tied for 54th with a total of 234 (+18) to round out the five team scorers.

Playing as an individual, Sommer notched her second career top five finish as she tied for fifth. Sommer totaled 219 (+3) for the tournament, one stroke off her career best 54-hole total. Thitapaha Iamtragul (+10) tied for 29th, Sydni Leung (+12) tied for 39th and Kayla Burke (+13) tied for 42nd to round out other individual scorers.

A-State returns to action Sept. 26-28 in the Johnie Imes Invitational hosted by the University of Missouri at The Club at Old Hawthorne. For the latest on A-State women’s golf, follow the squad on Twitter (@AStateWGolf), Facebook (/AStateWGolf) and Instagram (@astatewgolf).

Payne Stewart Memorial

Final Results

5 Arkansas State 297-298=292=887 (+23)

T2 Olivia Schmidt 73-69-74=216 (E)

T5 Casey Sommer* 75-68-76=219 (+3)

T20 Morgan Beaulieu 73-77-74=224 (+8)

T23 Olivia Coit 82-72-71=225 (+9)

T29 Charlotte Menager 73-80-73=226 (+10)

T29 Thitapha Iamtragul* 77-72-77=226 (+10)

T39 Sydni Leung* 77-77-74=228 (+12)

T42 Kayla Burke* 77-76-76=229 (+13)

T54 Elise Schultz 78-82-74+234 (+18)

