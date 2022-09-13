Arkansas State football holds weekly press conference, preps for trip to Memphis
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday means Red Wolves on the mic.
Arkansas State football held their weekly press conference. They’re renewing their rivalry with Memphis. Saturday marks the 61st edition of the red & blue regional clash. A-State is looking for their first win in the series since 2012.
Arkansas State faces Memphis Saturday at 6:00pm at Simmons Bank Liberty Memorial Stadium. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
