Arkansas State football holds weekly press conference, preps for trip to Memphis

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday means Red Wolves on the mic.

Arkansas State football held their weekly press conference. They’re renewing their rivalry with Memphis. Saturday marks the 61st edition of the red & blue regional clash. A-State is looking for their first win in the series since 2012.

Arkansas State faces Memphis Saturday at 6:00pm at Simmons Bank Liberty Memorial Stadium. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

It’s another Talkin Tuesday for Arkansas State football.



1-1 Red Wolves renew their rivalry with 1-1 Memphis (Saturday 6pm ESPN+)



Butch Jones: Another road game, another quality opponent. Challenge from a preparation standpoint because we’re going against 2 new coordinators pic.twitter.com/tUteIq4icP — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) September 13, 2022

Butch Jones: We define home (in recruiting) as a 4-6 hour radius. We have a lot of good relationships in Memphis



Mentioned recruiting that area as far back as when he was Cincinnati head coach. — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) September 13, 2022

Butch Jones: WR Te’Vailance Hunt will practice today. We’ve been patient with his recovery, didn’t want to rush. Game time decision



WR Wyatt Begeal out of knee brace, this week of rehab key to updating timetable of return



LB Javante Mackey is about 3 weeks away from returning. — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) September 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.