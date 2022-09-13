Energy Alert
Construction picks up on new traffic pattern

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) - Construction on a new roundabout in Marmaduke could be complete in a couple of months as crews have started to take the next steps in the building process.

Asphalt has started to be put down on the project and Marmaduke Mayor Steve Dixon hopes now people who may have had concerns can start to see how big of a project this is.

“I think with asphalt going down yesterday they are getting a better idea of how big it’s going to be,” said Dixon. “Everybody thought there was not really enough room there and it is going to be really crammed.”

Dixon said he is confident that when the project is complete it will alleviate any concerns people have as it will help traffic backups.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said they expect the project to be complete by March, but Dixon is thinking it will be even sooner than that.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

