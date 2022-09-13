Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Crafty crooks trying to scam vendors

The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will host its annual fall arts and craft fair...
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will host its annual fall arts and craft fair from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. In this file photo from 2019, families stroll past the booths set up outside the library.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Scammers are apparently trying to cash in on a free event.

The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will host its annual fall arts and craft fair from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

The library does not charge vendor fees for booth space.

But that is not stopping some crooks.

“It has come to our attention that someone is attempting to scam potential art and craft vendors,” the library stated in a Tuesday news release shared on social media.

The post went on to say only the library supplies applications for the event, “not by individuals.”

Brandi Hodges, public relations and marketing manager for the library, said in an email to Region 8 News that vendors apply for spots and are chosen by a committee.”

As many as 50 arts and crafts vendors are expected to participate in the fair. H2Que BBQ & Catering and Nothing Bundt Cakes will also be selling food at the fair.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/9/22)
Authorities are investigating a homicide in Cushman.
Domestic violence call leads to homicide investigation
Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that wounded a woman and fatally injured a...
Police investigating fatal shooting
The altercation at a Northeast Arkansas high school football game is just one example of why...
Aggression, abuse exacerbating referee shortages
Two people were hospitalized Friday following an argument that ended in gunfire.
Argument ends in shooting, two hospitalized

Latest News

For decades Pumpkin Hollow in Piggott has been the place for family fall fun! This year it’s...
Midday Interview: Pumpkin Hollow
Lottery players have a new way to get rich and another reason to watch KAIT-TV.
LOTTO game to air on KAIT
A Northeast Arkansas police chief embroiled in a controversy over the sale of a city-owned gun...
Police chief retires amid gun controversy
The Dunklin County Health Department is now offering the new bivalent COVID-19 booster.
Dunklin County Health Dept. offering new COVID-19 booster