Crafty crooks trying to scam vendors

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Scammers are apparently trying to cash in on a free event.

The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will host its annual fall arts and craft fair from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

The library does not charge vendor fees for booth space.

But that is not stopping some crooks.

“It has come to our attention that someone is attempting to scam potential art and craft vendors,” the library stated in a Tuesday news release shared on social media.

The post went on to say only the library supplies applications for the event, “not by individuals.”

Brandi Hodges, public relations and marketing manager for the library, said in an email to Region 8 News that vendors apply for spots and are chosen by a committee.”

As many as 50 arts and crafts vendors are expected to participate in the fair. H2Que BBQ & Catering and Nothing Bundt Cakes will also be selling food at the fair.

